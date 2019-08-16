Date;Meet;Time

Aug. 23;@ Douglas Class Races, 3 p.m.

Aug. 30;@ Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight (Reno); 6 p.m.

Sept. 6;@ Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight Invitational;TBA

Sept. 12;@ Rock Creek Challenge (Twin Falls, Idaho);TBA

Sept. 13;@ Tiger/Grizz Invitational (Idaho Falls);TBA

Sept. 21;@ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho);TBA

Sept. 26;@ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls);TBA

Oct. 4;@ Reed Invitational (Sparks);TBA

Oct. 11;@ Lowry Invitational;TBA

Oct. 18;@ Wells Invitational;3 p.m.

Oct. 24;Northeastern Nevada JV Championship;TBA

