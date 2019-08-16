Date;Meet;Time
Aug. 23;@ Douglas Class Races, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30;@ Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight (Reno); 6 p.m.
Sept. 6;@ Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight Invitational;TBA
Sept. 12;@ Rock Creek Challenge (Twin Falls, Idaho);TBA
Sept. 13;@ Tiger/Grizz Invitational (Idaho Falls);TBA
Sept. 21;@ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho);TBA
Sept. 26;@ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls);TBA
Oct. 4;@ Reed Invitational (Sparks);TBA
Oct. 11;@ Lowry Invitational;TBA
Oct. 18;@ Wells Invitational;3 p.m.
Oct. 24;Northeastern Nevada JV Championship;TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.