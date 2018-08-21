Elko Cross Country Schedule

Date Event

Aug. 24 @ Douglas Class Races (Gardnerville)

Aug. 30 @ Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight

Sept. 12 @ Canyon Ridge Run (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Sept. 21-22 @ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho)

Sept. 27 @ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Oct. 5 @ Lowry Invitational (Winnemucca)

Oct. 11 Elko Invitational

Oct. 18 @ NE Nevada JV Championship (Spring Creek)

Oct. 26 @ 3A Regional Championship (Reno)

Nov. 3 @ 3A State Championship (Boulder City)

