Elko Cross Country Schedule
Date Event
Aug. 24 @ Douglas Class Races (Gardnerville)
Aug. 30 @ Caldwell (Idaho) Twilight
Sept. 12 @ Canyon Ridge Run (Twin Falls, Idaho)
Sept. 21-22 @ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho)
Sept. 27 @ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls, Idaho)
Oct. 5 @ Lowry Invitational (Winnemucca)
Oct. 11 Elko Invitational
Oct. 18 @ NE Nevada JV Championship (Spring Creek)
Oct. 26 @ 3A Regional Championship (Reno)
Nov. 3 @ 3A State Championship (Boulder City)
