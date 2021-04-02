 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Daily hours
0 comments

Elko Daily hours

  • 0

Office hours at the Elko Daily Free Press, 3720 Idaho St., are currently 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Office personnel are available for placing Classified ads, scheduling display ads, and ordering commercial print products.

For general information call 775-738-3118.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News