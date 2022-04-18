Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

March 28

Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 169 days in jail.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 28

Michael William Elizondo, 42, pleaded guilty to principal to uttering a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $843.51 restitution to the victims and required to successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Drug Court Program.

March 28

Robert Wayne Martinez, 48, pleaded guilty to violation of an extended order prohibiting harassment and/or stalking, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or members of the victim’s family.

March 29

Rhiannon Nicole Junker, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and required to successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Drug Court Program.

-----

Robert Edward Lee, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Anamaria Robles, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of two years in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

April 2

David Lowell Dearing, 52, was found guilty of one count of burglary of a business, one count of grand larceny, one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and one count of willful injury to or destruction of property, was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison for counts 1 and 2 and one year in jail for counts 3 and 4 and was ordered to pay $5,250 restitution to the victims. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

-----

Ashley Nicole Glandon, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with other sentences in the Idaho Department of Corrections.

-----

Cody Ray Martin, 40, pleaded no contest to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison.

April 4

Cody Ray Martin, 40, pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison to be served consecutively to his previous sentence.

