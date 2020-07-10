Elko Federal Credit Union announces county scholarship winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO — Graduation looked quite a bit different this year for high school seniors, but Elko Federal Credit Union was determined to keep its tradition of awarding scholarships to hard-working students.

EFCU awarded six 2020 graduates each with a $1,000 scholarship to help them cover the costs of higher education.

Because area high schools were unable to hold their traditional awards assemblies for graduates this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EFCU individually notified its scholarship winners of the good news.

The deserving scholarship recipients were Marrissa Nichole Valdez and Cassie Spence of Elko High School, Toryn James Reynolds and Lindey J. Smith of Spring Creek High School, Hyrum Johnson of Wells High School, and Lachelle Ann Thompson of Carlin High School.

This is the third year EFCU has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in its service area. Elko Federal Credit Union’s independent scholarship program awards six deserving graduates each with $1,000 scholarships.The recipients are chosen based on the students’ grade point averages, written essays, letters of recommendation, involvement in extracurricular activities, and more.

The program will continue in 2021 and is open to graduating students of Elko, Spring Creek, Wells, and Carlin High Schools.

