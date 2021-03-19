Elko girls soccer team wins 3rd straight

“We have to make sure that we stay consistent throughout the entire game. When we play teams like Spring Creek or Fallon and have an off moment they will definitely take advantage of that moment,” Nicholls said. “The group that I have is really trying hard to break some habits. We are working to get the short passing game down rather than just send it up and chase it down. They are getting it though, and once they do, they will take a few teams by surprise — excited to see what they can do in a full season.”