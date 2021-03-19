Elko girls soccer team wins 3rd straight

DAYTON — After starting the season 0-2, the Elko girls soccer team has been on a roll.
Following a 2-0 win over Lowry and an 8-1 destruction of Fernley, the Lady Indians reeled off their third straight game on the high side of the scoreboard — defeating Dayton on the road Wednesday by a final score of 2-0.
The damage on the scoreboard could have been a lot worse than a two-goal margin, as Elko found opportunities aplenty.
However, the Lady Indians played the majority of the first half without netting a ball.
“The girls started out really slow, and then to add the pace of the turf, it took a little bit of adjustment for them,” said Elko coach Michelle Nicholls. “However, once they settled down, they started moving the ball really well. We didn't make the keeper work very hard either. We shot 38 times and 98% of them went right to her.”
In the 35th minute, the Lady Indians broke the drought with a goal from sophomore Peyton Jacaway on an assist by freshman Miranda Casas — the shot taking place from about 18-yards out and finding a home in the upper-right corner of the frame.
After nearly 35 minutes of scoreless action, Elko added its second-and-final goal of the match just four minutes later in the 39th minute and about 30 seconds before the halftime whistle.
Freshman Abi Ramirez worked inside the six-yard box and slipped her shot past the Dayton keeper for a 2-0 lead, set up with an assist from senior Denise Vargas.
The second half played out scoreless for both teams — Dayton finishing without a goal for the entire contest and only taking one shot — and Elko extended its winning streak to three with a 2-0 victory over the Lady Dust Devils.
“We have to make sure that we stay consistent throughout the entire game. When we play teams like Spring Creek or Fallon and have an off moment they will definitely take advantage of that moment,” Nicholls said. “The group that I have is really trying hard to break some habits. We are working to get the short passing game down rather than just send it up and chase it down. They are getting it though, and once they do, they will take a few teams by surprise — excited to see what they can do in a full season.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians (3-2) will host Fallon (2-1 as of Friday morning) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.
In the first matchup, Elko lost its season opener 3-0 to the Lady Greenwave on March 5, in Fallon.