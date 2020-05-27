Elko has 2 more COVID-19 cases

ELKO — The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for Elko County this week. One is a man in his 50s and the other is a woman in her 30s who was not a close contact with a confirmed positive case. Both are in self-isolation, and both cases are under investigation.

“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team immediately started the investigation process,” stated the county. “In effort to protect the privacy of patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”

Going into the surge in testing, Elko County has had a total of 24 confirmed cases, 10 of which are active. Thirteen people have recovered and one has died.

The total number of confirmed cases in Nevada topped 8,000 in the past week, as deaths surpassed 400.

Statewide, nearly 150,000 tests have been administered.

