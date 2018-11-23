Elko Indians’ Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 29 Meridian (Idaho) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 Reno 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Reed 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 Fernley 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 Sparks 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 Fallon 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 Lowry 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ North Valleys 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Truckee 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 Spring Creek 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10-12 @ Battle Born Classic TBA

Jan. 18 @ South Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Dayton 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 @ Sparks 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Fernley 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Fallon 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Lowry 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 @ Spring Creek 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 North Valleys 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Truckee 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 South Tahoe 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Dayton 2:30 p.m.

