Elko Indians Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ South Tahoe 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 Dayton 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ North Valleys 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Sparks 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Fernley 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Truckee 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Fallon 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Lowry 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Spring Creek 7 p.m.

