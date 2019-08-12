Elko Indians Football Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 30;South Tahoe;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (Alberta);7 p.m.

Sept. 13;North Valleys;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;@ Sparks;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;@ Fernley;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;Truckee;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;@ Fallon;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;Lowry;7 p.m.

Oct. 24;@ Spring Creek;7 p.m.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments