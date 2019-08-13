Elko Indians Soccer Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 23-24 @ South Tahoe Tourney TBA
Aug. 30 North Tahoe 5 p.m.
Aug. 31 Truckee noon
Sept. 6 @ Incline 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ South Tahoe noon
Sept 13 North Valleys 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 Sparks noon
Sept. 20 @ Fallon 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Lowry 5 p.m.
Sept. 27 Spring Creek 5 p.m.
Oct. 4 Incline 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 South Tahoe noon
Oct. 11 @ North Tahoe 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Truckee noon
Oct. 18 @ North Valleys 4 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Sparks noon
Oct. 26 Fallon noon
Oct. 29 Lowry 4 p.m.
Nov. 1 @ Spring Creek 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.