Elko Indians Soccer Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 23-24 @ South Tahoe Tourney TBA

Aug. 30 North Tahoe 5 p.m.

Aug. 31 Truckee noon

Sept. 6 @ Incline 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ South Tahoe noon

Sept 13 North Valleys 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 Sparks noon

Sept. 20 @ Fallon 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Lowry 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 Spring Creek 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 Incline 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 South Tahoe noon

Oct. 11 @ North Tahoe 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Truckee noon

Oct. 18 @ North Valleys 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Sparks noon

Oct. 26 Fallon noon

Oct. 29 Lowry 4 p.m.

Nov. 1 @ Spring Creek 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

