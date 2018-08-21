Elko Indians Soccer Schedule

Date Time Opponent

Aug. 24 @ Douglas (South Tahoe) 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 24 @ Coronado (South Tahoe) 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 @ Reed (South Tahoe) 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 25 @ Carson (South Tahoe 6 p.m.

Aug. 28 Lowry 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ North Tahoe 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Truckee noon

Sept. 12 @ West Wendover 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Incline 5 p.m.

Sept. 15 South Tahoe noon

Sept. 21 @ North Valleys 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Sparks 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 West Wendover 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 Fallon 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Spring Creek 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 North Tahoe 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 Truckee noon

Oct. 13 @ South Tahoe noon

Oct. 19 North Valleys 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 Sparks noon

Oct. 23 Spring Creek 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 @ Fallon 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Lowry 4 p.m.

