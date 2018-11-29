Date;Event;Time
Nov. 30;@ Fallon Duals;TBA
Dec. 4;Battle Mountain Dual (EHS Old Gym);3 p.m.
Dec. 7-8;@ Cody Louk Invitational (Winnemucca);TBA
Dec. 14-15;@ Wiley Dobbs Invitational (Twin Falls, ID);TBA
Dec. 22;@ Douglas High School;TBA
Jan. 4;@ Buhl (ID) Invite;TBA
Jan. 11-12;@ Spring Creek Kiwanis;TBA
Jan. 18;@ Heber City, Utah;TBA
Jan. 25-26;@ 3A North Duals (Spring Creek);TBA
Feb. 1-2;@ 3A North regionals (Fernley);TBA
Feb. 8-9;@ 3A state tournament (Winnemucca);TBA
