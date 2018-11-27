Date;Time;Opponent

Nov. 30-Dec. 1;@ High Sierra Winter Classic;TBA

Dec. 14;Fernley;6 p.m.

Dec. 15;Sparks;1 p.m.

Dec. 21;Fallon;6 p.m.

Dec. 22;Lowry;1 p.m.

Dec. 27-28;@ Jerry Callen Tourney (Idaho);12:30 p.m.

Jan. 4;@ North Valleys;6 p.m.

Jan. 5;@ Truckee;1 p.m.

Jan. 8;Spring Creek;6 p.m.

Jan. 18;@ South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Jan. 19;@ Dayton;1 p.m.

Jan. 25;@ Sparks;6 p.m.

Jan. 26;@ Fernley;1 p.m.

Feb. 1;@ Fallon;6 p.m.

Feb. 2;@ Lowry;1 p.m.

Feb. 5;@ Spring Creek;6 p.m.

Feb. 8;North Valleys;6 p.m.

Feb. 9;Truckee;1 p.m.

Feb. 15;South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Feb. 16;Dayton;1 p.m.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports editor and reporter

Load comments