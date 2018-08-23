Date;Tournament

Sept. 4;@ Spring Creek Golf Course

Sept. 5;Home Tournament (@ Ruby View Golf Course)

Sept. 17;@ South Tahoe (Genoa Lakes Course)

Sept. 18;@ Truckee (Ponderosa Golf Course)

Oct. 1;@ Dayton Valley Country Club

Oct. 2;@ Fallon Golf Course

Oct. 9;@ Fernley Golf Course

Oct. 10;@ Lowry (Winnemucca Golf Course)

Oct. 15-16;@ 3A State Tournament (In the North -- TBA)

