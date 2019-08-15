Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23-24;@ South Tahoe Tourney;TBA

Aug. 30;@ North Tahoe;6 p.m.

Aug. 31;@ Truckee;noon

Sept. 6;Incline;5 p.m.

Sept. 7;South Tahoe;noon

Sept. 13;@ North Valleys;5 p.m.

Sept. 14;@ Sparks;noon

Sept. 20;Fallon;5 p.m.

Sept. 24;Lowry;5 p.m.

Sept. 27;@ Spring Creek;5 p.m.

Oct. 4;@ Incline;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ South Tahoe;noon

Oct. 11;North Tahoe;4 p.m.

Oct. 12;Truckee;noon

Oct. 18;North Valleys;4 p.m.

Oct. 19;Sparks;noon

Oct. 26;@ Fallon;noon

Oct. 29;@ Lowry;4 p.m.

Nov. 1;Spring Creek;4 p.m.

