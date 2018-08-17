Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;Douglas (Tahoe);8:30 a.m.

Aug. 24;Bishop Gorman (Tahoe);3 p.m.

Aug. 28;@ Lowry;5 p.m.

Sept. 7;North Tahoe;5 p.m.

Sept. 8;Truckee;noon

Sept. 14;@ Incline;5 p.m.

Sept. 15;@ South Tahoe;noon

Sept. 21;North Valleys;5 p.m.

Sept. 22;Sparks;noon

Sept. 28;@ Fallon;5 p.m.

Oct. 2;Spring Creek;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ North Tahoe;6 p.m.

Oct. 6;@ Truckee;noon

Oct. 12;Incline;4 p.m.

Oct. 13;South Tahoe;noon

Oct. 19;@ North Valleys;4 p.m.

Oct. 20;@ Sparks;noon

Oct. 23;@ Spring Creek;4 p.m.

Oct. 25;Fallon;4 p.m.

Oct. 26;Lowry;4 p.m.

