Elko Lady Indians Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ Wooster (Yerington) 9 a.m.

Aug. 24 @ Portola (California) (Yerington) noon

Aug. 24 @ Smith Valley 5 p.m.

Aug. 25 @ Yerington tournament (Bracket play) TBA

Aug. 31 Fallon 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 Lowry noon

Sept. 7 @ North Valleys 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Truckee noon

Sept. 11 Spring Creek 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 South Tahoe 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 Dayton noon

Sept. 21 @ Sparks 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Fernley noon

Sept. 28 @ Fallon 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Lowry noon

Oct. 5 Truckee 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 North Valleys noon

Oct. 12 @ South Tahoe 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Dayton noon

Oct. 19 Sparks 6 p.m.

Oct. 20 Fernley noon

Oct. 25 @ Spring Creek 6 p.m.

