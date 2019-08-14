Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23-24;@ Yerington Tourney;TBA

Aug. 30-31;@ North Tahoe Tourney;TBA

Aug. 28;Spring Creek;6 p.m.

Sept. 6;@ Dayton;6 p.m.

Sept. 7;@ South Tahoe;noon

Sept. 13;Truckee;6 p.m.

Sept. 14;North Valleys;noon

Sept. 20;Sparks;6 p.m.

Sept. 21;Fernley;noon

Sept. 27;@ Lowry;6 p.m.

Sept. 28;@ Fallon;noon

Oct. 2;@ Spring Creek;6 p.m.

Oct. 4;Dayton;6 p.m.

Oct. 5;South Tahoe;noon

Oct. 11;@ North Valleys;6 p.m.

Oct. 12;@ Truckee;noon

Oct. 18;@ Sparks;6 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Fernley;noon

Oct. 25;Fallon;6 p.m.

Oct. 26;Lowry;noon

