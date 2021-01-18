Elko man in 20s dies from coronavirus

ELKO – The latest coronavirus death in Elko County was an Elko man in his 20s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” the county stated Monday evening.
The county reported 21 new cases and 43 recoveries over the weekend and on Monday, for a total of 237 active cases.
Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized. There have been a total of 41 COVID-related deaths.
According to the county, people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine. Individuals may stop quarantine as long as symptoms do not develop:
- On day 10 after exposure.
- On day 7 after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day 5 after exposure or later).
After stopping quarantine, you should:
- Watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure.
- If you have symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your health care provider or the COVID-19 Hotline at 775-777-2507.
- Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from others, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and take other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
What counts as close contact?
You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.