Elko resident named Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen

RENO -- The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization introduces the newly crowned Miss Nevada, Heather Renner, and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer.

The 22-year-old Renner was crowned the 72nd Miss Nevada on July 1 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. She was born and raised in Reno and is a current student majoring in theater and double minoring in political science and vocal performance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Renner has already won more than $24,000 in scholarships throughout her participation in the Miss America Organization as well as her time as Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen in 2016. She will go on to compete at the Miss America Competition in Connecticut later this year.

“Becoming Miss Nevada has been my lifelong dream, and my love for the Miss America Scholarship Organization is a culmination of my family’s 50-year involvement in the program” said Renner. “It is my mission to revolutionize the perception of Miss Nevada; I am a student, performer, LGBTQ woman, mental health advocate, and lover of life. I open my arms to every woman who has historically been underrepresented on the Miss America stage. Miss America is for every woman who seeks to embrace her most extraordinary self, and I am so thankful to have found that version of myself through the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.”

Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, 16-year-old Megan Dwyer, is the daughter of Don and Jami Dwyer. She attends Elko High School, entering as a senior this fall. Megan has raised more than $80,000 for numerous nonprofit organizations including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, American Childhood Cancer Organization, Ronald McDonald House Charities and more through her Social Impact Initiative, Be Bold, Go Gold: Childhood Cancer Awareness.

Megan will compete at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition this August in Dallas Texas where she will add even more scholarship money to her already over $9,000 in scholarships earned.

“I am honored to be the Outstanding Teen representative for Nevada and to be able to share my story with others,” she said. “I hope to inspire more young women to participate in service, while promoting the Miss Nevada Organization’s scholarship, networking, and life skills opportunities. I am excited to expand my social impact initiative and lead positive change during my year of service. ”

