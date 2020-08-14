Elko virus cases top 600

ELKO – Nevada officials said Friday they are developing plans to lower the possibility of contracting the coronavirus in Elko and five other high-risk counties.
Elko County reported one of its biggest single-day jumps in coronavirus cases on Thursday, sending the total number above 600.
Forty-four new cases have been confirmed in the past two days. There are now 107 active cases in the county. No one is hospitalized, and the death toll remains at three.
Nevada topped 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, and 1,099 new case of the virus on Friday.
Nevada officials said Friday they are developing action plans for Clark, Washoe, Elko, Humboldt, Lander and Nye counties as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s new approach that shifts away from broad rules to control the coronavirus to a more tailored reaction based on county-specific data.
It’s unclear what those new plans will call for or when they will take effect. The state’s COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage told reporters that county officials and members of the task force are still reviewing them. The plans were initially expected Friday, but Cage said the process is new and it’s taking longer to get the first wave in place.
Cage said each county’s plan could take effect on a different date. In the meantime, all current restrictions remain in place, including the closure of bars in Clark, Washoe, Nye and Elko counties.
The task force overseeing the data initially flagged eight counties last week that showed a higher risk of spread by examining new cases, testing rates or test positivity rates. But after reviewing another week’s worth of data on Thursday, the task force found improving rates in Carson City and Lincoln counties and allowed them to keep current restrictions in place.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Nevada was 13.3% as of Wednesday, according to the most recent state data available. The rate is well above a World Health Organization goal of 5% and has remained in double digits since June 24.
