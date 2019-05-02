{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

April 2019

American Fence Co. Inc.: Contractor

4230 Losee Road

N. Las Vegas

702-399-2669

American Fence Co. Inc.

_____

Angelica Cardenas: Cosmetologist

345 W. Silver St., Suite 120

455-6617

Angelica Cardenas

_____

Clean and Green: Lawn Care

2420 Connie View Drive

388-0888

Shayla Bautista and Juan Zuniga (Home Occ.)

_____

DME Services LLC: Contractor

3188 University Court

385-8133

Daniel and Sherry Miller (Home Occ.)

_____

Flor Peters Massage Therapy: Massage

1348 Idaho St.

397-1223

Flor Peters

_____

Halpert Freight Solutions: Freight Broker

1940 Sawyer Way

801-300-5003

Jonathan Wicks (Home Occ.)

_____

KWJ Construction Inc.: Contractor

13878 Shaggy Mountain Road

Herriman, Utah

801-302-8673

_____

Loc Bao: ATM Services

2715 Argent Ave., No 6

408-966-6039

Loc Bao

_____

Luxury Lawn Care: Lawn Care

2056 Ellis Way

340-6797

John Perry (Home Occ.)

_____

Martin and Associates Real Estate: Real Estate Sales

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 944

934-3064

Gregory Martin

_____

Meritize Lending LLC: Installment Loan Lender

905 Railroad St., No. 104

833-637-4848

Meritize Lending LLC

_____

Mobile Auto Care: Mobile Auto Servicing

420 Elm St., No. 1

340-0172

Manuel Nunez (Home Occ.)

_____

Picture This Photography: Photography

1006 LSF, No. 12

Spring Creek

777-6209

Kelsie Bedard

_____

Pine and Porch: Online Sales

114 Rolling Hills Drive

388-2845

Michelle Griesel (Home Occ.)

_____

Pinpoint Local: Online Retail and Web Design

1947 Sierra Drive

340-9332

American Heterodyne LLC (Home Occ.)

_____

Rollin Rubber LLC: Mobile Tire Repair

4978 Seneca Ave.

340-5718

Rod Smith and Tyler Johnson

_____

Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs: Mobile Food Vendor

697 Boyd Drive

299-2453

Russell Minstretta (Home Occ.)

_____

Schommer Construction: Contractor

745 W. Sixth St.

304-5019

Patrick Schommer

_____

The Gateway Company of Utah: Contractor

1617 N. Chicago St.

Salt Lake City

801-532-2500

Patrick Schommer

_____

Tierra Simpson: Cosmetologist

1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 626

401-0662

Tierra Simpson

