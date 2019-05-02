April 2019
American Fence Co. Inc.: Contractor
4230 Losee Road
N. Las Vegas
702-399-2669
American Fence Co. Inc.
_____
Angelica Cardenas: Cosmetologist
345 W. Silver St., Suite 120
455-6617
Angelica Cardenas
_____
Clean and Green: Lawn Care
2420 Connie View Drive
388-0888
Shayla Bautista and Juan Zuniga (Home Occ.)
_____
DME Services LLC: Contractor
3188 University Court
385-8133
Daniel and Sherry Miller (Home Occ.)
_____
Flor Peters Massage Therapy: Massage
1348 Idaho St.
397-1223
Flor Peters
_____
Halpert Freight Solutions: Freight Broker
1940 Sawyer Way
801-300-5003
Jonathan Wicks (Home Occ.)
_____
KWJ Construction Inc.: Contractor
13878 Shaggy Mountain Road
Herriman, Utah
801-302-8673
_____
Loc Bao: ATM Services
2715 Argent Ave., No 6
408-966-6039
Loc Bao
_____
Luxury Lawn Care: Lawn Care
2056 Ellis Way
340-6797
John Perry (Home Occ.)
_____
Martin and Associates Real Estate: Real Estate Sales
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 944
934-3064
Gregory Martin
_____
Meritize Lending LLC: Installment Loan Lender
905 Railroad St., No. 104
833-637-4848
Meritize Lending LLC
_____
Mobile Auto Care: Mobile Auto Servicing
420 Elm St., No. 1
340-0172
Manuel Nunez (Home Occ.)
_____
Picture This Photography: Photography
1006 LSF, No. 12
Spring Creek
777-6209
Kelsie Bedard
_____
Pine and Porch: Online Sales
114 Rolling Hills Drive
388-2845
Michelle Griesel (Home Occ.)
_____
Pinpoint Local: Online Retail and Web Design
1947 Sierra Drive
340-9332
American Heterodyne LLC (Home Occ.)
_____
Rollin Rubber LLC: Mobile Tire Repair
4978 Seneca Ave.
340-5718
Rod Smith and Tyler Johnson
_____
Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs: Mobile Food Vendor
697 Boyd Drive
299-2453
Russell Minstretta (Home Occ.)
_____
Schommer Construction: Contractor
745 W. Sixth St.
304-5019
Patrick Schommer
_____
The Gateway Company of Utah: Contractor
1617 N. Chicago St.
Salt Lake City
801-532-2500
Patrick Schommer
_____
Tierra Simpson: Cosmetologist
1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 626
401-0662
Tierra Simpson
