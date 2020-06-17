County issues proclamation supporting first responders

Eighteen-year-old Alex Tewell said he is an Elko native, and appreciates that local law enforcement are able to properly assess a situation before determining an appropriate response.

“I am very thankful that we haven’t had to suffer any rioting or any of the other things that are going on in communities around the nation right now,” he said.

Tewell said it is tragic that police officers have lost their lives as a result of the protests and riots that have come in the wake of George Floyd’s May 26 death, but it is also tragic that so many citizens have died at the hands of police during that same time period.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said during the meeting that the message of support means a lot to all the men and women of law enforcement that serve the area.

“If you see what is going around in this country, city councils, commissioners, mayors and others, they have turned their back on law enforcement,” he said. “For Rex (Steninger) to call and ask if this was OK, I was totally amazed.”

Narvaiza said all first responders took an oath when they were hired to protect the people of the city and the county of Elko.