County issues proclamation supporting first responders

ELKO — Elko County Commissioners have voted unanimously to approve a proclamation expressing the commission’s support for all law enforcement agencies.
The proclamation was initiated by Commissioner Rex Steninger, who said during Wednesday’s meeting that he wanted a way to push back against the anti-police sentiment that has been occurring across the country lately.
“Anarchists have taken over a portion of Seattle, they have gone out at night and loot and burn and beat people up and nothing happens,” he said.
The proclamation reads in part, “Whereas law enforcement agencies across the nation have recently come under scathing attacks including riots, physical attacks and verbal abuses while honoring their oaths to serve and protect their communities and whereas Elko County recognizes its local law enforcement personal are our friends and neighbors …”
After approving the proclamation, community members spoke up in support of the document and its message to the area’s first responders.
Longtime Elko resident Sandy Bird said she lived in Southern California during the Watts Riots of 1965, and she appreciates the efforts made by local first responders to make residents feel safe.
“I have lived here 50 years and I am so grateful for the law enforcement agencies that we have here,” she said. “I couldn’t feel safer anywhere than I do here.”
Eighteen-year-old Alex Tewell said he is an Elko native, and appreciates that local law enforcement are able to properly assess a situation before determining an appropriate response.
“I am very thankful that we haven’t had to suffer any rioting or any of the other things that are going on in communities around the nation right now,” he said.
Tewell said it is tragic that police officers have lost their lives as a result of the protests and riots that have come in the wake of George Floyd’s May 26 death, but it is also tragic that so many citizens have died at the hands of police during that same time period.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said during the meeting that the message of support means a lot to all the men and women of law enforcement that serve the area.
“If you see what is going around in this country, city councils, commissioners, mayors and others, they have turned their back on law enforcement,” he said. “For Rex (Steninger) to call and ask if this was OK, I was totally amazed.”
Narvaiza said all first responders took an oath when they were hired to protect the people of the city and the county of Elko.
“When these riots were happening, I met with (Police) Chief (Ty) Trouten and there was no doubt in our mind that we were going to protect this community at whatever cost it took to us,” he said. “I am here to tell everyone that we will take that fight on, and we will fight for everybody here. “
Commissioner Jon Karr said he wants those just beginning their career as a first responder to not get discouraged.
“This proclamation may not seem like a lot to some people, but it is our way of telling you, no, we do support you,” Karr said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!