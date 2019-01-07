ELKO – Elko’s girls basketball team can be described as up and down and ill-prepared to compete against quality programs.
Friday, the Lady Indians worked over North Valleys by 40 points in a 64-24 win.
Saturday, Elko was destroyed by 27 points in a 70-43 loss to Truckee.
The Lady Indians have shown they can dominate the bottom-dweller teams of the league and have also displayed the inability to win versus teams that have tallied victories..
Versus North Valleys
The Lady Indians stuck quickly after the opening tip, senior Alexis Elquist draining a three.
North Valleys trimmed the deficit to one a minute later on a deuce by junior Julie Dondero.
Elko took a 5-2 lead on a shot by junior Katie Ross from the high post, and Elquist drilled her second triple in transition – opening an 8-2 advantage.
Ross buried another midrange jumper in transition, the Lady Indians’ opening a 10-2 lead.
The red-hot stroke of Elquist rang true with her third three, North Valleys taking a timeout and trailing 13-2 with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter after a 10-0 Elko run.
Dondero banked home a three for the Lady Panthers – scoring North Valleys’ first-five points.
Ross was fouled while grabbing an offensive rebound and made a free throw, and Elquist inbounded the ball only to get it right back on a curl from the elbow for a turnaround jumper that was bottoms – giving her double figures in the first.
The Lady Indians swelled their lead to 16-5, Elquist (11) and Ross (5) scoring all of Elko’s points.
Sophomore Georgia Wallin-Reed drove the lane for a finish on the other side, but senior Nevada Wachob dropped a shot on the left block for the Lady Indians – Elko’s first points coming from someone not named Elquist or Ross.
However, Elquist went to the bench with her second foul.
The final 2:00 played out scoreless, neither team able to finish.
Elko led by 11 at 18-7 entering the second.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie made a free throw to start the frame, but the Lady Panthers answered with a triple by junior Quincey Love.
Elquist made an absolute dime to Ross for a finish inside and a 21-10 lead, but Elquist’s third personal came immediately after on North Valleys’ next possession.
Tsosie – playing her first game after a month-long absence from a concussion – split a pair of defenders for a pretty layup, scoring again on a pass from Ross on a turnover by the Lady Panthers.
The blitz continued as Ross made another steal and took the rock to rim herself, Tsosie notching her sixth and sevenths points of the frame with an underhanded flip for a 29-10 advantage.
Wallin-Reed stopped the 8-0 run with a bucket on the block for North Valleys, but Tsosie made another steal and went the distance for her eighth and ninth points of the period.
Elko turned defense into offense once again, junior Izzy Eklund making a steal and kicking the ball ahead to Ross for an And-1 finish – giving her nine points in the half.
A left-to-right shot by senior Cheyenne Vien trimmed the deficit to 19 points at 33-14.
Ross reached double figures after setting up in great position in the post, pushing the margin back to 21.
Sophomore Olivia Morrell checked in and cashed two free throws for the Lady Indians, and Elquist benefited from multiple offensive boards and drained a midrange jumper for a 39-14 lead.
Elquist hit a pair of freebies – giving her 15 points in the half – opening a 41-14 lead.
A shot by junior Summer Nielsen opened a 43-14 lead at the break – the Lady Indians outscoring the Lady Panthers 25-7 in the second quarter.
Following a bucket by Wallin-Reed, the Lady Indians went back on the attack.
Elquist drained a three – starting a 7-0 run – Ross adding a pair of free throws and Tsosie going for a deuce.
Vien ended the streak with a two, but Elko ripped off another considerable run.
Ross finished after a nifty move, Nielsen buried a long two – turning the game into a running clock with the Lady Indians on top by 36 – Valdez made a layup from penetration and Blair scored three straight from an offensive put-back and hit a free throw.
At the end of the third, Elko was up by 41 at 59-18.
Junior Nichole Brandenburg hammered a long three, but Valdez pushed the lead back to 40 with a deuce.
Dondero drilled her second three for North Valleys’ final points, and Morrell finished on the other end for the Lady Indians – notching the final point of the game at the stripe.
Elquist led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, hitting four 3s, booking 15 in the first half.
Ross also reached double digits for Elko, dropping 13 of her 17 points before the break.
Tsosie – in her first action in a month – gave the Lady Indians their third double-figure scorer with 11 points, nine coming in the second quarter.
Dondero led the Lady Panthers with eight points, followed by six from Wallin-Reed.
Vien scored four points and Brandenburg and Love each added a triple for North Valleys.
For Elko, Morrell finished with five points, Nielsen and Valdez each chipped in three and Wachob tallied a deuce.
Versus Truckee
The Lady Indians found tougher sledding against the Lady Wolverines.
In fact, Elko never really got off the bus and surely didn’t get back on defense in a 70-43 smack-down loss to Truckee – which only had seven players available.
Junior Emily Monson scored on the break for a 6-2 advantage, sophomore Annika Thayer scoring the next-three points for Truckee with a free throw and a deuce.
The Lady Indians allowed another transition bucket – taking a timeout – being handled on the backboards and not getting back on defense.
Tsosie stopped the bleeding with a free throw, and Elquist trimmed the lead to five with a three.
After major offensive struggles, Elko trailed 11-6 after the first quarter.
Monson scored a gimme bucket on a quick attack, but Ross grabbed an offensive rebound for a put-back.
Tsosie drained a pair of free throws, answered by a long two that was banked home by Thayer.
Ross dropped a quick shot in transition for the Lady Indians, cutting the lead back to three at 15-12.
Junior Elena Friedman pushed the margin to six with a three, and a free throw by Thayer gave the Lady Wolverines a 19-12 lead.
Truckee pushed the ball down the floor and hammered a three, quickly going on a 7-0 run for a 22-12 advantage.
More transition points pushed the lead to double at 24-12.
A poor closeout resulted in a foul plus the basket for senior Ava Seelenfreund, but Elquist created space with contact and drained a midrange jumper.
Thayer knocked down from the stripe for a 28-14 lead, back to a double-up advantage.
Truckee went up 16 points on an easy score in the lane by freshman Ryan Flynn, followed by another fast-break deuce by senior Tommi Jepsen.
After Elko cut the lead to three midway through the second, Truckee closed the half on a 17-2 run, opening an 18-point, 32-14 cushion at the break.
Friedman began the third quarter with another three and should have been awarded a free throw as she was knocked to the ground on the shot.
Junior Izzy Eklund made an aggressive drive and finished for the Lady Indians, but Monson raced down the floor for a deuce on the other end.
Truckee beat the Lady Indians down the court once more.
Ross scored for Elko but Flynn quickly answered down the floor, Thayer gashing the Lady Indians’ defense once again.
Morrell turned defense to offense, finding Elquist for a turnaround.
The Wolverines converted another 2-on-1 break for a 45-20 advantage.
Friedman nailed her third three from the same-exact location, losing the Elko defense.
Elquist scored on a backdoor cut for the Lady Indians, but Elko allowed Flynn a triple immediately after.
A free throw by Eklund cut the deficit to 28 at 51-23 and Tsosie penetrated the middle for a deuce, but Thayer scored with ease in the post for Truckee.
Tsosie closed the frame with a pair of free throws, but the Lady Indians’ poor defensive effort led to a 53-27 deficit entering the fourth quarter – the Lady Wolverines outscoring Elko 42-20 in the second and third quarters.
Flynn pushed the margin to more than double with a deuce, opening a 55-27 lead.
Morrell hit two freebies, but Truckee answered with a 6-0 run – including buckets by Jepsen and Freidman – Eklund staving off the mercy rule with a deuce and trimming the lead to 30 at 61-31.
Tsosie found a breakaway bucket, but Friedman connected on another three before Ross scored quickly for the Lady Indians.
A pair of free throws by Tsosie cut the deficit to 25 at 64-39, also adding bucket from an inbound pass, but Truckee ripped off four straight on a deuce by Thayer from an up-fake and a transition bucket by Jepsen.
The run hit 6-0 on a fast-break score by Flynn, the game ending with a score by Elquist.
Elko was handily whipped by a final score of 70-43.
Truckee finished with four of its seven-suited players in double digits, led by a game-high 16 points by Flynn.
Thayer and Friedman each scored 14 points, 12 of Freidman’s points coming on four 3s.
Seelenfreund dropped 10 points, scoring eight in the first half.
Jepsen and Monson each added eight for the Lady Wolverines, Truckee nearly placing six of seven girls in double figures.
Elquist led Elko with 13 points, eight coming in the second half.
She was followed by 12 points from Tsosie, who dropped nine points after the break.
Ross finished with eight points and Eklund added five, her defense serving as the only real opposition for the Lady Indians.
Elko fell to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in league play, Truckee improving to 8-3 overall but gaining its first win in the Division 3A North at 1-3.
Up Next
The Lady Indians will need to bounce back and show some fight, hosting Spring Creek (5-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Gymnasium.
