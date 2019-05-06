{{featured_button_text}}
Elko man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

Brady

 Submitted

ELKO – An Elko man who has had prior methamphetamine related arrests was taken into custody Sunday at a casino parking lot on numerous charges.

Jonathan W. Brady, 27, of Elko, was charged with buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth more than $3,500, grand larceny of an automobile worth more than $3,500, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

According to Elko Police Sgt. Jason Pepper, the vehicle was reported stolen at around 11 p.m. May 5. Police located the vehicle and suspect a short time later at the scene. Another male was also found but not charged with a crime.

“We have dealt with Mr. Brady on numerous occasions with drug charges,” said Pepper.

Brady was booked into Elko County Jail on $32,500 bail.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments