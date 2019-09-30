{{featured_button_text}}
Living Stones Church

Bryce Chisolm transformed the south wall of Living Stones Church.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO -- Over the course of the past week, the Elko Mural Expo has forever altered Elko's downtown. More than 55 murals were completed in an attempt to bring beauty and interest to the center of town.

The event came about through a collaboration of the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Art Spot Reno. The huge undertaking was nearly two years in the making.

The Downtown Business Association organized a special wine walk that took place between 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The wine walk integrated the murals, artist village and other activities around town.

Jiggs artist Emily Montoya said, "I want to have colors that shake your eyeballs."

Montoya painted a scene of two jackrabbits boxing on the side of Roy's Market.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"We stress diversity," said Geraldo Miller of Art Spot Reno. "It's very important to Art Spot."

The Expo included local and regional artists from Reno, Salt Lake City, Portland and Sacramento. International artists from Spain, Canada and Argentina completed the roundup.

Visit elkodaily.com or pick up the Oct. 3 edition of the Elko Daily Free Press this week to see more photos of the murals.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
11
2
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments