ELKO -- Over the course of the past week, the Elko Mural Expo has forever altered Elko's downtown. More than 55 murals were completed in an attempt to bring beauty and interest to the center of town.
The event came about through a collaboration of the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board and Art Spot Reno. The huge undertaking was nearly two years in the making.
The Downtown Business Association organized a special wine walk that took place between 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The wine walk integrated the murals, artist village and other activities around town.
Jiggs artist Emily Montoya said, "I want to have colors that shake your eyeballs."
Montoya painted a scene of two jackrabbits boxing on the side of Roy's Market.
"We stress diversity," said Geraldo Miller of Art Spot Reno. "It's very important to Art Spot."
The Expo included local and regional artists from Reno, Salt Lake City, Portland and Sacramento. International artists from Spain, Canada and Argentina completed the roundup.
Looking just great!
