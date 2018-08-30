ELKO – Fair time is fun for all, but for 4-H members the fair is a forum for presenting a year’s worth of learning and hard work.
“I think the things that you don’t actually see are the most important,” said extension educator Jill Baker-Tingey. “Leadership is going on right before your eyes, and you don’t realize it is happening. Those younger members are always looking up to the older kids, and those older kids enjoy showing their sheep, steers, or rabbits, but then it kind of clicks for them and they are helping others.”
4-H selects eight county officers each year to plan and run 4-H camp, but they also help out with all of the other events.
“One of our county officers, Mackenzie Wachtell, has been spending nights at the fairgrounds helping younger kids shear their goats and get them ready to show.”
The motto for 4-H is: “To make the best better.” The four H's stand for "head, heart, hands and health," and represent the basic tenets of the 4-H creed. The 4-H pledge is: “My head to clearer thinking; my heart to greater loyalty; my hands to larger service; and my heart to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
Adult volunteers are key to the 4-H program. Adults offer the expertise and guidance for different projects.
“Without community, it would be very hard for 4-H to exist,” Baker-Tingey said.
4-H youth often enter their projects into home arts at the fair. This year, one of the volunteers, Linda Sarman, helped align the clothing department with 4-H and now has a class specifically for the youth.
The livestock entries are very popular with the public and a trip to the barns is a must for most fair goers. The chicken barn is a favorite. There, visitors can get an eyeful of roosters with outrageously red combs, other fowl with fancy plumage and rabbits in all sizes, some with droopy ears and others with short, stubby ears. Of course, they all stare back, possibly wondering at our fancy plumage and funny ears.
Young people can be found in all of the barns tending to their animals, cleaning stalls and pens and happily showing off their ribbons.
The livestock show is a tough competition with professional judges. 4-H youth take the process seriously, leading their steers and other large animals around while dressed impeccably in white shirts, dark pants and green ties.
“In Nevada, that’s our thing,” Baker-Tingey said.
She said other states have different uniforms and some require none.
Besides the regular show, 4-H youth participate in a Red Robin competition where each person shows an animal species different than the one they have raised.
Relatively new to the livestock competition is the alpaca show. Tandy Camacho of High Desert Alpacas started a youth program about six years ago. She teaches 4-H members about raising and showing the animals. She raises pet and show Huacaya alpacas. The members call their club “Not a Llama,” another animal from the camel family that alpacas are often confused with.
My friend and I started the alpaca farm in 2005," Camacho said.
Later, when her four-year-old granddaughter wanted to help, Camacho saw that the animals and children made a perfect fit. She decided to incorporate youth by starting the 4-H club with some advice from a friend in Idaho who was an experienced alpaca 4-H leader.
When Camacho pairs a young person with one of her alpacas, she makes sure they get along together. The animals weigh about 150 pounds and can sometimes be shy or ornery.
"Because of the nature of the beast, you have to be patient," Camacho said. "The relationship is built on trust."
Camacho said the alpaca show packs in the crowd. The show is at 5 p.m. August 31.
“On Sunday afternoon, starting at about 1 p.m. we will have our Red Robin competition which is kind of like a six ring circus,” Baker-Tingey said. “They show their own animal then they rotate.”
She said for a spectator this is really interesting because of the chance to see kids showing each other how to handle other animals.
After the shows, there is a livestock sale where anyone can purchase an animal for consumption. This is a big deal for the youth who get to take home all of the money. Scarrow Meats of Jerome, Idaho, will be processing the larger animals, and Kennedy Ranch will be handling the chickens and rabbits.
“A pretty common number for a pen of three rabbits is $100 to $150 per rabbit,” Baker–Tingey said. “Sometimes it’s higher.”
Baker-Tingey pointed out than 4-H is a nationwide program and although the club delivery method is popular in rural areas including northern Nevada, the after school programs and STEM education is very important in the cities.
