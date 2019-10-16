LAMOILLE – “Handmade Magazine” recently named Lamoille artist Kristi Lyn Glass an "artist of note."
Glass is one of six finalists chosen for “Handmade Entrepreneur of the Year 2019.”
Criteria for the award include that the art entrepreneur has been in business for at least three years, has an online presence, produces high quality original works of art, and is engaged in community events or organizations.
Before moving to Northeastern Nevada in 1996, Glass was an active artist in St. Paul, Minn.
“My artwork is complex, and it usually needs to tell a story,” said Glass. “I love things that sparkle and glow with vibrant color. I am always pushing my creative envelope, exploring and often mixing a variety of media, including watercolor, stained glass, enamels, encaustics, resin and digital art.”
Glass enjoys creating fine art but also feels compelled to invent products that are practical, yet bring joy and beauty to everyday life.
Some of her practical handmade items include SteedBeads for horses, Protestant prayer beads, and embellished, glass-topped pill organizers and UnderCovers (decorative storage cubes.)
For the past two years Glass has had a booth at the Lamoille Harvest Festival. She also hosts an open studio event each fall at her Lamoille home.
“These events are exciting opportunities for me to connect with potential customers and let them see my entire product inventory, just in time for Christmas shopping,” Glass said.
The open studio will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at 2245 Ruby Ranch Drive.
“Just head for Lamoille that Saturday and follow my signs,” Glass said. “Enjoying refreshments, meeting me, and experiencing my inspiring and artsy environment are other reasons to attend my open studio.”
During the event Glass will be demonstrating melted wax painting. Attendees can play with her melted wax tools and take home the free, tiny paintings they create. Visitors may also choose glass beads from a wide selection and watch her make them into earrings for $10 per set.
“This is the perfect opportunity to have custom earrings made to meet a need or match a particular outfit,” Glass said. “They also make great gifts.”
In 2018 Glass began making resin-topped photo magnets using pictures taken on her many local horseback rides. The magnets are available for $4 each at the Elko Chamber of Commerce and Northeastern Nevada Museum.
“I serendipitously got into filling this need through custom magnet orders by residents from Wells and Montello,” Glass said. “My beautiful, strong magnets sell well. Buyers particularly appreciate the ones that feature scenes from Lamoille canyon before it burned last year. The ones that have text saying ‘Someone from Elko, NV loves you” are also popular to send to out-of-state friends and relatives.”
Inspired by her large stash of tiny, glass bottles, Glass recently turned them into unique fish bowl necklaces. In each bottle a realistic, tiny goldfish or clown fish swims in clear resin in an aquatic environment. These limited-edition creations are available on her website and at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
“God keeps sending me down creative rabbit holes with the directive that I must share the results of my explorations,” Glass said. “Check out my website and blog to find out where I have been and where I am headed to next.”
