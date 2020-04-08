Gun sales soar, more first-time buyers during pandemic

ELKO – You may not be able to visit a clothing store or get a haircut right now, but in Nevada “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” is keeping the firearms industry fired up.
As of March 30, the federal government advised states that gun stores, gun makers and shooting ranges are essential businesses and need not close down during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an article in The Wall Street Journal.
In Nevada a state law passed in 2007 prohibits the confiscation of firearms or any policies that impose restrictions on firearms distributors in a declared state of emergency, The Nevada Independent reported.
The law came into effect under Gov. Jim Gibbons after Hurricane Katrina when New Orleans police temporarily ordered civilian gun seizures.
“Sales are definitely up,” said Bob Buckley, who owns Arms R Us in Spring Creek. “Delivery is probably the biggest problem at this point. We can order all kinds of things but getting it here is a different story.”
Buckley said gun and ammunition warehouses in the country are backed up because Northern Nevada is not the only place having a run on their products.
“There are a lot of first-time buyers,” Buckley said. “Jokingly, I like to say that everybody is buying guns to protect the toilet paper.”
Buckley said he is selling a lot of personal defense firearms and ammunition because people are worried about home invasions and theft.
“They want to take care of themselves and their families,” he said.
Buckley said background checks usually take 15 minutes but now they might take as long as one or two days.
An article in the Reno Gazette Journal claimed that daily background checks have more than tripled since early March.
“People are starting to panic and they’re buying whatever they can get hold of, Neil Block, owner of Trading Post Gun Shop in Stagecoach, told the newspaper.
Buckley said his store now closes at 5 p.m., one hour earlier than normal. They are also shutting down on Thursdays to catch up with a backlog of paperwork, inventory and cleaning.
“I think we can get over this,” Buckley said. “We just have to be patient and take it as it comes. We are staying busy and trying to be here for the community.”
At C-A-L Ranch, the employee who answered the phone Tuesday tried to reach the gun and ammunition department, but later came on the line and took my phone number, saying they were very busy at the time.
An employee at Gun World and Archery also said they were too busy and that someone would call me back.
“We will do our best to maintain regular business hours,” read a post on Ruby Mountain Pawn’s Facebook page. “We are asking customers to please follow CDC guidelines and the current request to limit social exposure. Please call 777-3203 to gain entry during business hours or to schedule assistance.”
