Gun sales soar, more first-time buyers during pandemic

“There are a lot of first-time buyers,” Buckley said. “Jokingly, I like to say that everybody is buying guns to protect the toilet paper.”

Buckley said he is selling a lot of personal defense firearms and ammunition because people are worried about home invasions and theft.

“They want to take care of themselves and their families,” he said.

Buckley said background checks usually take 15 minutes but now they might take as long as one or two days.

An article in the Reno Gazette Journal claimed that daily background checks have more than tripled since early March.

“People are starting to panic and they’re buying whatever they can get hold of, Neil Block, owner of Trading Post Gun Shop in Stagecoach, told the newspaper.

Buckley said his store now closes at 5 p.m., one hour earlier than normal. They are also shutting down on Thursdays to catch up with a backlog of paperwork, inventory and cleaning.

“I think we can get over this,” Buckley said. “We just have to be patient and take it as it comes. We are staying busy and trying to be here for the community.”