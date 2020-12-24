NVMA partners with Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada for patch program

RENO—The Nevada Mining Association has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada for the first-ever “Mining In Today’s World” patch program.

The program explores different areas within the mining industry as well as the impact it has on today’s world, including a virtual mine tour, creating your own metamorphic rocks out of clay, making a mineral collection and more. In addition to age-specific activities for Girl Scouts that are Daisies through Ambassadors, “Mining in Today’s World” is open to all students (kindergarten through high school) throughout the United States.

“Mining is very much a STEM-driven industry and impacts our daily lives in ways that so many aren’t aware of,” said Tyre Gray, President of the Nevada Mining Association. “We see this program with our longtime community partners at Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada as an opportunity to introduce budding minds to mining and further educate them on its importance and scope.”

“We hope it inspires the next generation to consider a career in mining,” Gray added.

A list of the activities and requirements – touching on a number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements – is available for free at www.gssn.org. All activities may be completed at home and/or virtually.