NVMA partners with Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada for patch program

RENO—The Nevada Mining Association has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada for the first-ever “Mining In Today’s World” patch program.
The program explores different areas within the mining industry as well as the impact it has on today’s world, including a virtual mine tour, creating your own metamorphic rocks out of clay, making a mineral collection and more. In addition to age-specific activities for Girl Scouts that are Daisies through Ambassadors, “Mining in Today’s World” is open to all students (kindergarten through high school) throughout the United States.
“Mining is very much a STEM-driven industry and impacts our daily lives in ways that so many aren’t aware of,” said Tyre Gray, President of the Nevada Mining Association. “We see this program with our longtime community partners at Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada as an opportunity to introduce budding minds to mining and further educate them on its importance and scope.”
“We hope it inspires the next generation to consider a career in mining,” Gray added.
A list of the activities and requirements – touching on a number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements – is available for free at www.gssn.org. All activities may be completed at home and/or virtually.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Nevada Mining Association to bring valuable information about mining to girls in the Sierra Nevada Council and across our nation,” Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada CEO Ann Nelson said. “We know that when young people are given opportunities to actively engage in STEM activities early on, their confidence and enthusiasm for STEM grows.”
“The Mining in Today's World patch program is designed to inspire girls, help them recognize why they are needed in mining and show them how to turn inspiration into action,” she added.
After finishing the “Mining in Today’s World” patch program, participants may fill out a completion form and order a patch for $5.
About the Nevada Mining Association
The mission of the Nevada Mining Association is to unite, educate, advocate, and serve as the public voice of Nevada’s modern mining industry. From advocacy on major policy issues to developing innovative ways to connect members with opportunities, the NVMA builds recognition of the mining industry’s contribution across the Silver State. The Nevada Mining Association is committed to leading environmental stewardship and the health and safety of workers, residents, and communities. The NVMA envisions Nevadans embracing the mining industry as forward thinking, respected, and essential for a vibrant future. For more information, visit www.nevadamining.org.
About the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is made up of 3,300 girls and 1,500 adult volunteers throughout northern Nevada and northeastern California. With a variety of programs and great friends, there's a chance for every girl to do something amazing. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.gssn.org.