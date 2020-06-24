Ely hosting Independence Day celebration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELY -- Join the White Pine Community to celebrate the 4th of July with Independence Day Parade and firworks.

What better way to celebrate your country’s independence than with your fellow Americans? The White Pine County Tourism and Recreation Board invites anyone from anywhere to come and enjoy a free, delicious breakfast to celebrate the independence of our country.

This breakfast will take place at the Bristlecone Convention Center located on the southeast corner of Sixth Street and Lyons Avenue.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

The patriotism of Ely shows through in its annual Fourth of July parade.

The main street, Highway 50, is closed off to traffic and at 11 a.m. the fun begins. The parade begins with the American and Nevada state flags displayed by The Pony Express horseback riders. Following the flags, the Grand Marshall waves to everyone.

After the parade has ended, there will be games, face painting and booths at Broadbent Park, where the parade began. The streets are always crowded at this once-a-year event, so if you want a great view of the parade, and the possibility of catching candy or frisbees, get there early. Many barbecues will be planned while waiting for the parade to begin, so be prepared.

The fireworks are placed at the end of the day and are launched from the White Pine County Golf Course.

