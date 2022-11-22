$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges

ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her.

Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.

According to a declaration of arrest, detectives with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit met with Jensen on Oct. 10 and she claimed to be in possession of 18,000 “blues,” a type of counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. They seized 1,487 grams.

Detectives met with her again 10 days later, this time with federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations officers. The agents said they seized 15.3 grams of fentanyl and 49 grams of meth.

Last week a search warrant was obtained for her home, based on the earlier seizures. Detectives said they found 221 grams of fentanyl pills, meth, a stolen firearm, an improvised explosive device, and paraphernalia including digital scales, packaging materials and pipes.

Jensen was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of drug trafficking, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance 42 grams or more, three counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and drug paraphernalia.

Her bail was listed at $1,000,640.