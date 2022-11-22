 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

$1 million bail for Elko woman on fentanyl trafficking charges

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko woman was booked on more than $1 million bail after narcotics detectives said they confiscated large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from her.

Erika C. Jensen, 39, described herself as a golf course food and beverage manager on her Facebook page last summer. She was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after being pulled over on Mountain City Highway.

According to a declaration of arrest, detectives with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit met with Jensen on Oct. 10 and she claimed to be in possession of 18,000 “blues,” a type of counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. They seized 1,487 grams.

Detectives met with her again 10 days later, this time with federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations officers. The agents said they seized 15.3 grams of fentanyl and 49 grams of meth.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Last week a search warrant was obtained for her home, based on the earlier seizures. Detectives said they found 221 grams of fentanyl pills, meth, a stolen firearm, an improvised explosive device, and paraphernalia including digital scales, packaging materials and pipes.

Jensen was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of drug trafficking, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance 42 grams or more, three counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and drug paraphernalia.

Her bail was listed at $1,000,640.

The findings, which were published in the journal Pharmaceutics, have been described as a potential “game-changer” to save countless lives by reversing the effects of the powerful drug.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Erika Jensen

Jensen
0 Comments
0
3
5
0
11

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering serious burns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News