2019, a fine year for Elko arts and entertainment

On Sept. 11 the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board held the first “Art Connect” at the Stockmen’s Casino. The meeting served as a public forum to bring local artists and art groups together to support each other.

“What we are trying to do as the public entity in the arts is to get all of those groups together,” said Catherine Wines, chair of the EACAB. The event had a very good turnout and another meeting will be held this winter.

Williams & Ree, also known as “the Indian and the white guy,” have performed for many years in Elko. They performed for the last time locally this year on Sept. 20-21. in the Stockmen’s Showroom. The venue was part of a wrap-up in big entertainment in Elko that was once a hub for musicians and other entertainers.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will replace the Stockmen’s showroom, ending a long history of Elko hits.

The Great Basin College Theater Program produced “Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues,” by GBC professor Josh Webster in June. The play centered on the life of comic book/sci-fi writer Bill Hauser.