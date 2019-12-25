2019, a fine year for Elko arts and entertainment

ELKO – “There’s not enough to do in this town,” I often hear. Yet, I found dozens of entertainment opportunities that came out of last year, far more than I could include in this list.
Probably the biggest thing to hit the community in decades was the Elko Art Expo. The event took place Sept. 25-29 in downtown Elko. Local and visiting artists covered more than 54 walls during that time. The event also included music, an art exhibition, art talk, artist village, wine walk and many other opportunities for the public to enjoy art.
“This event creates impact on multiple platforms,” said Eric Brooks, co-owner of Art Spot Reno and co-collaborator of the Elko Mural Expo. “It serves first as a community beautification project. Public art on this scale also creates civic pride, brightens buildings that were blighted, and creates cleaner, safer streets.”
In May the Reno Philharmonic celebrated the American West by coming to Elko. The performance, “Transcend,” was part of a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad.
“This project shows such a significant connection into Nevada’s history, being that the Transcontinental Railroad gave life to the City of Elko,” said Laura Jackson, music director and conductor for “the Phil.”
A new center for arts opened in early summer. The Stage Door is a combination of theatrical space, gallery and bar. The owners also serve snacks in the evenings.
“This is another theater venue that is accessible to artists,” said co-owner Emily Anderson.
The Stage Door has already hosted a variety of evening entertainment including comedy, impersonators, music and a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Art in the Park was as popular as always. The celebration of art has taken place for more than 30 years in Elko and seemed bigger than ever this July. Local and visiting artists sold everything from ceramics to tie-dye. Besides purchasing art, visitors could buy food, participate in educational booths and listen to live entertainment.
Irakli Dzneladze and Giorgi Nakashidze traveled all the way from the Republic of Georgia to attend Dzneladze’s U.S. photographic debut at Northeastern Nevada Museum. The visit was part of a cross-cultural exchange. The museum shipped a number of Jonas Dovydenas photographs to a gallery in Batumi, Georgia that Dzneladze formerly ran.
Besides the public exhibition, the two were given the “red carpet treatment.” They visited ranches, local events and even went to Burning Man.
On Sept. 11 the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board held the first “Art Connect” at the Stockmen’s Casino. The meeting served as a public forum to bring local artists and art groups together to support each other.
“What we are trying to do as the public entity in the arts is to get all of those groups together,” said Catherine Wines, chair of the EACAB. The event had a very good turnout and another meeting will be held this winter.
Williams & Ree, also known as “the Indian and the white guy,” have performed for many years in Elko. They performed for the last time locally this year on Sept. 20-21. in the Stockmen’s Showroom. The venue was part of a wrap-up in big entertainment in Elko that was once a hub for musicians and other entertainers.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will replace the Stockmen’s showroom, ending a long history of Elko hits.
The Great Basin College Theater Program produced “Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues,” by GBC professor Josh Webster in June. The play centered on the life of comic book/sci-fi writer Bill Hauser.
In October the theater performed “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury.
According to instructor and director John Patrick Rice, the story was a “coming of age” production.
The story followed two boys, a mysterious carnival and unusual changes in the town’s residents.
In November the fifth annual Mayor’s Arts Awards took place at City Hall. The awards pay tribute to artists and organizations that contribute to Elko’s art scene.
“I think [art] enriches us as a community,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “It’s something that can drive tourism. It can be a catalyst for redevelopment areas.”
This year the awards went to Art Spot Reno, California Trail Center, the Elko County Art Club and artist Simone Turner.