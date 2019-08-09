{{featured_button_text}}
A Nite at he Races Annual Fundraiser

ELKO -- Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada is set to host its seventh annual “A Nite at the Races” fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Elko Conference Center.

“People are able to come and enjoy a good dinner and some entertainment,” said Sarah Goicoechea, local CIS executive director. “We have [pre-recorded] horse races that are shown throughout the night. All of the proceeds go to our local CIS schools in programs in Elko County.”

Guests are encouraged to wear derby dresses and hats to the complimentary cocktail hour from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Place your vote on a favorite horse before the 7 p.m. post time. Prizes will be awarded to attendees in their derby best.

Advanced ticket prices are $50 per person and $75 per couple by calling 738-2783 or visiting www.cisnevada.org. Tickets are $50 per person at the door.

Dreez will cater the event, Goicoechea said.

