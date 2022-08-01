'Last of the Red Hot Lovers' play on stage Aug. 4-6 at Museum

ELKO – Barney Cashman is forty-something, married, father of three, a successful businessman, and a man going through a midlife crisis. Barney has come to the realization that his whole life can be summed up in one word: nice. And he has realized that “nice” simply isn’t enough. Barney wants to join the sexual revolution before it's too late.

Silver Stage Players presents "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" by Neil Simon as part of Summer Series 2022, featuring various arts disciplines all in one location. The event will be hosted by the Northeastern Nevada Museum Aug. 4-6 beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The evening of art includes the performance of Alex Acuff's short play, First Impressions; a performance of "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" by Neil Simon; interactive improvisation; poetry readings; exploring photography workshop; a strongman exhibition and more.

The event is free to the public but donations will be gratefully accepted. Seats for events in the museum's theater are open to the first 90 guests.

American playwright Neil Simon penned some of Broadway’s most memorable productions, including "The Odd Couple" and "Lost in Yonkers." Born in the Bronx in 1927, Simon took refuge in the movies as a child, finding solace and delight in comedies.

He began his career writing comedy for some of radio and television’s top talents in the 1940s. Turning to the stage, he enjoyed his first major hit with "Barefoot in the Park" in 1963, and later scored Tony Awards for "The Odd Couple" (1965), "Biloxi Blues" (1985) and "Lost in Yonkers" (1991). Simon adapted many of his plays for the big screen. The Odd Couple famously became both an Oscar-nominated film in 1968 and an acclaimed TV series in the early 1970s.

During his long career, Simon was nominated for 17 Tony Awards winning three times, he was nominated for four Academy Awards, named a Kennedy Center Honoree, and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He passed away on Aug. 26, 2018, due to pneumonia.

Starring in the comedy are local artists Derek Burwell and Erika Patrick. The two have been performing together for more than two decades. Burwell and Patrick have appeared on local stages in such productions as "The Good Doctor," "Incredible Stories," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Bringing it All Back Home," "Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You," Poe & Pints, and Bard in the Yard, to name a few.