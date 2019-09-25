ELKO — The Elko Mural Expo officially kicks off Thursday. Fifty-five walls will be covered during the four-day event. The project is a collaboration between Art Spot Reno and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board.
Docent led mural tours will start at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 and continue through the weekend. The tours are free and everyone is invited to attend. Meet in the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St. The Artist Village will also be located here.
“Megateuthis,“ a squid-like, moving sculpture will be set up in the building adjacent to the parking lot. Local artist Barry Crawford created the piece for Burning Man several years ago.
Great to see some interesting spots appearing in the otherwise drab downtown.
Good job!
