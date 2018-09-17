TUESDAY, SEPT. 18
Changes must be made for the right reason. Take your time and consider all the angles of anything you want to pursue. Have enough confidence in yourself to do things on your own. Joint ventures will not turn out the way you want. Trust your judgment, not someone else’s.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Home improvements should help lower your expenses and make life more convenient. Updates should be geared toward efficiency. A personal gain is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take what others do or say seriously, but don’t overreact to compensate for something you have no control over. Try not to get caught up in someone else’s gossip, meddling and mistakes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take better care of yourself physically. Avoid unnecessary risks. Discipline, exercise and good eating habits will bring the best results. A personal relationship will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your thoughts and time into low-overhead moneymaking ventures that will make your life easier. Enforcing a routine will help you avoid getting sidetracked by interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Explain your emotional position to someone you want to help. Making an adjustment will encourage others to do so as well. Love will bring better results than force.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look inward and question any of your habits that are taking up too much of your time or eating away at your funds. A minimalist attitude will help you get back on track.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the lead and keep moving forward until you are far ahead. How you manage your money and negotiate personal business will make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll be better off maintaining your position rather than taking chances that could disrupt your life. Stick to what you know and do best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Live, learn and let go. Take a step forward and reach out to positive people who will help you advance. Put anger aside and strive for personal perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful while traveling and dealing with institutions or hospitals. Ask questions and get the lowdown before you agree to anything that has a risk factor. Protect your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be creative in how you run your household or deal with professional responsibilities. A partnership will have its advantages, as long as both parties think innovatively.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You may be fired up by the changes going on around you, but fighting a losing battle will just deplete your energy. Pay more attention to what you can do, not to what you cannot.
