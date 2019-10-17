ELKO – Local entertainment is bound to change, now that The Stage Door Elko has opened.
The venue came about as a means of helping and promoting Elko’s art community. The first show opens this weekend with renowned vocalists and impersonators Clint Ingbretson and Ila Selene.
“For our grand opening we have brought in two performers,” said co-owner Emily Anderson. “They performed in Vegas for a long time. On Friday they are doing ‘The Man of Many Voices Variety Show.’ On Saturday they will be doing a jazz review.”
“Elvis is no joke to me,” said Ingbretson. “I give it my all at every show. His fans are like no other fans on Earth.”
“When working up in Virginia City, I had the extreme pleasure of meeting Clint and Ila and attending a private show,” said patron Janelle Anna. “They are not only two of the most spectacular entertainers I have had the pleasure of knowing, but they are two of the most genuine, sincere and kind-hearted individuals I know to this day. I am proud to know them and give them the highest review that I can.”
On Oct. 25 the company is doing a viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” A Halloween party follows on the evening of Oct. 26.
Tickets for events can be purchased at the business. Alerts usually come out ahead of time on their Facebook page. Eventually, the business hopes to provide online sales.
In November the company will bring in comedians from Boise.
“We have a night of “one-acts” as well,” Anderson said. “We will have some open-mike nights.”
Youth-oriented programs will also be on the docket in time.
“For the Snowflake Festival I am sure we will be open during the day when people can come in and do activities,” Anderson said.
The business is also a rental venue, open to performance artists and private parties. The company is featuring visual artists in their exhibition space. Artists should call the company for details.
“We are also looking to incorporate food at the end of November,” Anderson said. “We’ll have hors d’ oeuvres and charcuterie boards.”
