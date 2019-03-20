ELKO – “Instruments are for surgeons.”
So says Cadence, Canada’s premiere a cappella ensemble that has been entertaining around the world for two decades.
The group will perform at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Elko Convention Center as part of the Elko Community Concerts series.
Cadence’s live shows feature a hypnotic blend of complex harmonies, intricate arrangements, vocal dexterity, and just plain fun.
The stage lights fall, the crowd goes quiet, and four harmonious voices rise up and fill the air. The melodies unfurl into something both familiar and fresh. What comes next may be a classic song by Joni Mitchell or Louis Prima. It may be an old bebop standard or cheeky arrangement of a 1980s hit. But these are arrangements like you’ve never heard them before—containing all the richness of a full band, but performed using just four voices.
The group’s five critically acclaimed studio albums have won or been nominated for numerous awards, including three nods from the JUNO Awards and 10 from CARA, the Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards.
The band is made up of David Lane (baritone and bass), Ross Lynde (tenor), Lucas Marchand (tenor), and Kurt Sampson (bass and vocal percussion). They each bring many years of training and performance experience to create a rich musical event appropriate for all ages.
Full season memberships in the Elko Community Concert Association are $55 for adults and $10 for students through high school.
For this last event of the current season, non-members who wish to join for coming year (2019-2020) will be admitted free; others are asked to make a $25 donation.
The association also welcomes patron levels of support, to ensure continuation of a wide variety of musical performances.
