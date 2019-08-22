ELKO – In 1972, a fledgling comedy team from South Dakota performed for the first time at the Lounge inside the Commercial Hotel and Casino.
Williams & Ree, also know as “the Indian and the white guy,” was on one of their early tours, appearing in small venues to polish their act and get noticed. Elko was one of their “first casino gigs out West,” recalled Bruce Williams.
They met Lounge mainstays the Matys Brothers and Don Palmer, who influenced the comedy/music duo.
“We were just small fish in a big pond. So we took notes and stole what we could and added it to our show,” Williams laughed, “which didn’t work out too well if the other performers were there as well.”
Forty-seven years later, Williams & Ree will return to Elko to close out the Stockmen’s Showroom on Sept. 20 and 21. It will mark the end of an era in downtown Elko’s gaming history, and add a moment of reflection for a comedy team that has seen many changes in their career.
Big-name entertainment It was 78 years ago when Newt Crumley Jr. introduced a brand new concept to add a music or comedy show inside the Commercial Hotel & Casino. From there, the innovation spread like wildfire throughout the state and put Elko on the map with world-famous singers, comedians and bandleaders coming to town.
However, times have changed, said David Zornes, CEO of the Northern Star Casinos, which owns the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Inn. After Williams & Ree’s last performance, the showroom will be taken out for the incoming Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.
The amount of history in that showroom is immense, and Zornes said he understands the significance of its closing.
“I’m the one getting the lounge closed, and it’s still sad to see it go,” Zornes said. “I wish there were room for both live entertainment and our new restaurant, but the town has changed a lot.”
Although the Red Lion Inn and Casino still features musicians regularly, the Stockmen’s is a remnant of Elko’s glory days of casinos, lighting up downtown in neon. Zornes said he witnessed some of that in the 1980s when he was the general manager of the Red Lion Inn and Casino.
During those years, he got to know RC “Red” Ellis, who owned half of the Red Lion. Zornes also got to know Williams & Ree and booked them to perform in the Red Lion in the early 1990s.
Although Williams & Ree last appeared in Elko in 2008 at the Red Lion, Zornes said he knew they were the ones to come back and close the Stockmen’s Showroom.
“I wanted someone special to close the room,” Zornes said. “I’ve known them for so many years. I thought they would be so perfect for it.”
A changing landscapeNow in their 52nd year of performing, Williams said he and Ree were uncertain of using ethnic humor as the core of their stage act early on in their career.
“When we first started doing ethnic humor, we wondered ourselves if it was the right thing to do,” Williams recalled.
Ree, who is from the Sioux tribe in South Dakota, is the one who “knocks my culture and me trying to combat the best I could with rubber arrows,” Williams explained.
After performing at several tribal events at the beginning of their career, Williams said the natives told them “laughter is healing and it’s basically therapy. So they liked it because it wouldn’t have been the same if one of us hadn’t been an Indian.”
Williams said much of their old material could not be performed today.
“That’s all history now.”
They have honed their act and preface it with a disclaimer about not being politically correct.
“It’s become more of a challenge to get that laugh because so much political correctness has tempered the genre,” Williams said.
Full circle After that first booking in the Commercial, the duo appeared regularly throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. However, they never played at the Stockmen’s because the showrooms were booked differently.
“This will be our first time,” Williams said. “The Commercial had more variety and would have three or four different acts in that little lounge. The Stockmen’s would bring in a headliner and high-dollar acts.”
Williams & Ree has moved up in the show business ranks, getting their big break from the Oak Ridge Boys, who took them on tour as their opening act. They also toured with Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw.
They were invited to the Grand Old Opry twice, but that was because there was a misunderstanding, Williams said.
“We actually got invited in the early 1990s, but somewhere in the interim they kind of forgot about us,” Williams said. “What we found out is that once we had that in, we were supposed to keep it going ourselves by calling in and giving our available dates.”
It wasn’t until country music star Marty Stuart asked them why they weren’t on the Opry, Williams said, that they learned their mistake.
“So he got us an initial date back in there … now we’re back on, and we’re doing it like every two months.”
After moving to Nashville, Williams & Ree gained more visibility on cable TV’s The Nashville Network by appearing with Florence Henderson on “Country Kitchen” and in a spin-off show, “Comedy Central.” They’ve also been nominated for Country Music Awards for vocal duo of the year and won Entertainers of the Year from the Native American Music Awards in 2016.
For Williams & Ree, returning to Elko brings back memories of learning to play golf on the courses in Elko and Spring Creek. It also holds another memory for Williams.
“It’s where I picked up my gambling addiction,” Williams said. “I just quit cold turkey, but I had the gambling bug for quite a while. I left fortunes there in Elko. I should have just bought some property.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Stockmans is too sketchy for me. A rough crowd hangs out there. Last time i parked in the parking lot downtown my car window was busted out. Good luck with the laughs.
