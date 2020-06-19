Commissioners eye moving forward with Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO — The future of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is once again up in the air, as Elko County Commissioners have decided to fight back against its cancellation.
Organized and hosted by the Western Folklife Center, the celebrated annual event was cancelled due to concerns related to COVID-19. The gathering was originally scheduled for Jan. 25-30, 2021.
Commissioners agreed Wednesday to draft a letter to Kristin Windbigler, executive director of the Western Folklife Center in Elko, asking the nonprofit organization to reconsider their stance on the cancellation.
“I would like to even include the possibility that we will proceed without them if they continue to take that stance,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said Wednesday.
J.M. Capriola Co. owner John Wright told board members he is disappointed that the event was cancelled by the Western Folklife Center without reaching out to local business owners and community members first.
“This is a community event and they are not thinking of the community, they are thinking of themselves,” Wright said. “It is six months out there.”
Wright said he met with Steninger to discuss how the community could move forward with the event, without the assistance of the center if necessary.
“For them to not go and put (the cancellation) out in front of everybody else (beforehand), surveys to see the community’s reaction and how the community would take this, I think it was the most selfish thing they could do,” Wright said.
Commissioner Jon Karr said he agreed with Steninger about the issue.
“I think Rex has got a valid point because I think they do a good job at the Folklife Center, but also, the community donates a lot of money, and a lot of manpower to also support it and so I am disappointed in their decision,” Karr said.
Commissioner Demar Dahl asked if the reason for the cancellation has anything to do with possible contract complications caused by COVID-19.
“Their reasoning is that now is the time they have to be signing the contract with the entertainers and what not,” Steninger said. “I don’t see why they can’t put a clause in the contract that says this contract is void if the governor won’t let us gather.”
According to a June 10 statement by the Western Folklife Center, the organization’s board of trustees unanimously agreed to cancel the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering “after consideration of the potential risks posed by uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“After significant exploration and thoughtful discussion with our board, it became quite clear that a full-blown Gathering like we are all used to cannot be in the cards for the 37th year of this event we all hold so dearly,” Windbigler said in the statement.
Wright said that the annual gathering is significant to many businesses in the area, ranging from hotels and restaurants to retail stores.
“(The board of trustees and director) don’t think about the long run,” Wright said. “They are not native, they moved here for a job. When they are here for the community and for the long run then they will take respect in asking us all our opinion and what our thoughts are.”
The office of County Manager Rob Stokes said Friday that the letter planned for Windbigler and the Western Folklife Center is currently being drafted.
The Western Folklife Center did not return multiple requests for comment.
