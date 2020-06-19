Commissioners eye moving forward with Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Wright said he met with Steninger to discuss how the community could move forward with the event, without the assistance of the center if necessary.

“For them to not go and put (the cancellation) out in front of everybody else (beforehand), surveys to see the community’s reaction and how the community would take this, I think it was the most selfish thing they could do,” Wright said.

Commissioner Jon Karr said he agreed with Steninger about the issue.

“I think Rex has got a valid point because I think they do a good job at the Folklife Center, but also, the community donates a lot of money, and a lot of manpower to also support it and so I am disappointed in their decision,” Karr said.

Commissioner Demar Dahl asked if the reason for the cancellation has anything to do with possible contract complications caused by COVID-19.

“Their reasoning is that now is the time they have to be signing the contract with the entertainers and what not,” Steninger said. “I don’t see why they can’t put a clause in the contract that says this contract is void if the governor won’t let us gather.”