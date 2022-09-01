 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Concerts to start new season

Elko Community Concerts coming up this season will include soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa (top left), Sultans of String (top right), Vinyl Radio (bottom left), Unchained Melodies: Jason “Floyd” Coleman (bottom right), and Hi Tide (not pictured).

ELKO – Five performances are slated for the upcoming Elko Community Concert Association series beginning in September.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Elko High School Performance Arts theater, 1297 College Ave.

World-class soloists Ilya Yakushev and Thomas Mesa will bring an international flair to the theater on Sept. 15. Sultans of String will perform on Oct. 25, Vinyl Radio on Jan. 21, Unchained Melodies: Jason “Floyd” Coleman on March 18, and Hi Tide on April 1.

Admission to all five concerts is by season subscription, $55 for adults and $10 for students through high school.

For information call 775-738-9258 or visit elkocommunityconcerts.com.

