 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Country Under the Stars sets record in attendance

  • 0
Randy Houser

CMA-nominated country recording artist Randy Houser performs at Country Under the Stars at the Elko County Fairgrounds on June 9. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – A record-breaking crowd of 4,000 country music fans attended the seventh annual Country Under the Stars Thursday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Attendees cheered and sang along to songs performed by Randy Houser and Jägertown during the three-hour concert.

A fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club and sponsored by Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, the concert sold out with 4,000 tickets sold, according to Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Andy Rainwater, Sandvik’s Elko sales representative, thanked the Boys and Girls Club for “year-round supporting our community.”

“Everybody at Sandvik wants to thank you all for coming out and supporting the Boys & Girls Club,” he added. “Without them, this would not be happening.”

Bahr thanked multiple people and organizations who have “made this happen” through supply, time and labor donations.

Donors included Blach Distributing, City Center Sound, John McWilliams and his crew for stage setup, United Rentals for generators, Gateway RV for talent accommodations, the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for security, Luciano’s for catering, the Blind Onion for concessions, SourceOne, Karen Hoem with bartending, the Elko County Fairgrounds and JT Taravella.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ezra Miller: Parents of missing teen seek restraining order against actor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News