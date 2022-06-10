Country Under the Stars sets record in attendance

ELKO – A record-breaking crowd of 4,000 country music fans attended the seventh annual Country Under the Stars Thursday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Attendees cheered and sang along to songs performed by Randy Houser and Jägertown during the three-hour concert.

A fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club and sponsored by Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, the concert sold out with 4,000 tickets sold, according to Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Andy Rainwater, Sandvik’s Elko sales representative, thanked the Boys and Girls Club for “year-round supporting our community.”

“Everybody at Sandvik wants to thank you all for coming out and supporting the Boys & Girls Club,” he added. “Without them, this would not be happening.”

Bahr thanked multiple people and organizations who have “made this happen” through supply, time and labor donations.

Donors included Blach Distributing, City Center Sound, John McWilliams and his crew for stage setup, United Rentals for generators, Gateway RV for talent accommodations, the Elko County Sheriff’s Department for security, Luciano’s for catering, the Blind Onion for concessions, SourceOne, Karen Hoem with bartending, the Elko County Fairgrounds and JT Taravella.

