WENDOVER, Utah -- Diesel Brothers is honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces at Wendover Airfield. They invite an audience of military members from Hill Air Force Base to a Memorial Day evening of entertainment that will be broadcast live on The Discovery Channel.
The Diesel Brothers crew will perform record-breaking stunts during a two-hour season finale event at the decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield. The evening will include Heavy D attempting a record-breaking jump with the Monster Jam BroDozer. He will be attempting to jump over a flying airplane piloted by aerobatic race pilot Anthony Oshinhuga.
Other events include an attempt at setting the record for the longest jump made in a UTV, as well as an attempt at successfully landing a forward-momentum backflip in a Monster Jam truck driven by driver Todd LeDuc.
