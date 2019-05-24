{{featured_button_text}}
Diesel Brothers Monster Jump Live

A Diesel Brothers Monster Truck driver performs a jump before a live audience.

WENDOVER, Utah -- Diesel Brothers is honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces at Wendover Airfield. They invite an audience of military members from Hill Air Force Base to a Memorial Day evening of entertainment that will be broadcast live on The Discovery Channel.

The Diesel Brothers crew will perform record-breaking stunts during a two-hour season finale event at the decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield. The evening will include Heavy D attempting a record-breaking jump with the Monster Jam BroDozer. He will be attempting to jump over a flying airplane piloted by aerobatic race pilot Anthony Oshinhuga. 

Other events include an attempt at setting the record for the longest jump made in a UTV, as well as an attempt at successfully landing a forward-momentum backflip in a Monster Jam truck driven by driver Todd LeDuc.

