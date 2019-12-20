Food Establishment Inspections – November 2019

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Nov. 19
The Spring Inn: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Used mop water is not being properly discarded. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Hunt Convenience Stores LLC (packaged foods): 100
Subway (1664 Thomas Gallagher Way): 91
An employee was seen donning gloves before washing hands. The hand sink near the cash register is only reaching 73 degrees F. The hand sink must be repaired to reach a minimum of 100 degrees F. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean and sanitize refrigerator door shelves that contain sauce. Paper towels were being used underneath sauces to collect spills. Drape the mop sink hose over the fixture to prevent backflow. Mop water from the night before was not properly disposed of and the mop was left in the water.
Silver Dollar: 97
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Repair the ice bin cover to keep ice protected from contamination.
Mountain Man Nut and Fruit Company: 100
Nov. 20
Airport 66 Market (packaged foods): 99
Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks.
Airport 66 Market (snack bar): 90
There were no test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or the final temperature in the dishwashing machine. Purchase test strips and email the proof of purchase. Provide a thermometer in all refrigeration units. Remove any that are broken. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. The worker on duty did not have sanitizer buckets set up. Store all opened single-service items inverted to prevent contamination. Clean the inside and outside of both microwaves.
Mudd Hut (Idaho Street): 97
Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. A sanitizer bucket was found with no sanitizer in it. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Drainpipes that go to the floor drain under the three-compartment sink and pipes that go into the mop sink need an air gap of at least 1 inch.
O’Carroll’s: 97
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Store clean equipment and utensils in a manner that protects them from contamination. The utensil drawer had debris in it. Mops must be hung to air dry.
O’Carroll’s (catering): 100
Nov. 21
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant: 95
There were a variety of raw meats mixed in with frozen vegetables. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry.
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant (catering): 100
Little Caesars: 93
Utensils are not being properly sanitized. The main dispenser that provides sanitizer for ware washing must be fixed by today. Do not store equipment on absorbent cardboard or use cardboard to soak up grease. Clean up spills as they happen. Have an HVAC technician or repairman check the hoods to ensure adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors form the room.