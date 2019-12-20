Food Establishment Inspections – November 2019

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

An employee was seen donning gloves before washing hands. The hand sink near the cash register is only reaching 73 degrees F. The hand sink must be repaired to reach a minimum of 100 degrees F. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean and sanitize refrigerator door shelves that contain sauce. Paper towels were being used underneath sauces to collect spills. Drape the mop sink hose over the fixture to prevent backflow. Mop water from the night before was not properly disposed of and the mop was left in the water.