Elko in the movies, and movies made in Elko

‘After the Game’

This sleazy murder mystery from 1997 was released seven years later on DVD by Lions Gate Films under the title “The Last Hand.” It was written and directed by Brewster MacWilliams, and filmed mostly in Elko. Spoiler Alert: It’s most redeeming quality is the fact that all of the major characters are dead by the end of the film.

The most recognizable star is Hudson Leick, who had roles in “Melrose Place” and as the villainess Callisto in “Xena: Warrior Princess.” But there are also significant cameo appearances by Frank Gorshin, a prolific character actor best known for playing “The Riddler” in the Batman TV series back in the 1960s; and the soulful Lou Rawls, who plays Elko’s medical examiner in a single scene after Gorshin’s character gets murdered and hauled to the morgue.

The movie opens at the west entrance to the Commercial Casino, below the instantly recognizable White King polar bear. Inside a poker game is being played by the owner of “King’s Casino” and the owner of a casino “on the other side of town.” Much of the plot revolves around a bag of cocaine that is described as containing “enough to keep the whole town buzzin’ for the next five years.”