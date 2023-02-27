ELKO -- Elko’s biggest rock event will be coming back to the Elko County Fairgrounds on July 7-8, with twice the entertainment.

After the outstanding success of the first annual Summer Daze concert in 2022, the Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada will be upping the ante with a two-day event.

“This year we will be following the same road map we laid out last year at the first annual Summer Daze. We will have a local opener each day, followed by our supporting bands, then we will have our headliners, and as always, we will wrap the event up with the after-hours party hosted by Stone Rock Productions at the Cowboy Bar until midnight,” said FRCNN executive director Ashlyn Greener.

On Friday, July 7, New Medicine will be the supporting band and Dorothy the headliner. Then on Saturday, July 8, Saving Abel will be the supporting band and Theory of a Deadman the headliner.

Multiple purchase options for each day will be available, as well as two-day bundle packages. To purchase tickets, go to summer-daze.com or for more information or box seating options call the Family Resource Center at 775-753-7352.

Summer Daze is the newest annual fundraising event for the Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada, where all profits will go directly to serve families in our community. To learn more about the wonderful programs the Family Resource Centers provides go to elkofrc.org.

A brief get to know the bands:

New Medicine, the first band set to play on July 7, is an American alternative rock band formed in Minneapolis in 2009. Their newest single “Dangerous” was released on Feb. 2, garnering over a quarter million views in the first week on Spotify and YouTube. New Medicine has over 1.25 million monthly listeners according to Spotify, with the song “Fire Up the Night” being their most listened to track.

Dorothy, the headliner for July 7, is a rock band with a distinctly blues flare. Born in Budapest, Hungary, front woman Dorothy Martin founded the band in 2014 in Los Angeles. The release of their freshman album “ROCKISDEAD” inspired Rolling Stone to name them one of rock’s most exciting new acts, and Jay-Z to sign them on to his label Roc Nation, as the label’s first rock band. The band’s latest album released in 2022, “Gifts from the Holy Ghost” debuted at No. 1 on Apple’s Rock Charts, and has since gained over 10 million views on YouTube.

Saving Abel, the first band to play July 8, was formed in Corinth, Mississippi, in 2005 and is best known for their hit single “Addicted,” which exploded on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on Mainstream Rock, and No. 2 on Top 20 of Billboard Hot 100, guiding their self-titled debut record straight into the top 50 of The Billboard 200 charts. Saving Abel is currently hinting at a new album release in the near future.

Finally, Theory of a Deadman has quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades. Formed in North Delta, British Columbia in the early 2000s, they have released multiple number-one singles including “Bad Girlfriend” “RX Medicate” and “Angel”. Theory of a Deadman will also be releasing their newest studio album “DINOSAUR” on March 17.