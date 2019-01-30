Billy Schenck has not always been a cowboy. Art led him into riding the rodeo circuit.
Some of his earliest pieces were inspired by Sergio Leone westerns. He eventually ended up in Wyoming rodeos but quit while he was still young. Later he became a champion sorter.
“I’ll do it till I die – with my boots on; the best way to go, strapped onto the back of my saddle,” Schenk said in an interview with Santa Fean magazine.
Northeastern Nevada Museum is highlighting Schenk’s serigraphs for this year’s Art of the West reception. A serigraph is a handmade stencil process that is forced through a screen onto a paper substrate.
“I think he celebrates the American West, but then he also has a fun kind of satire,” exhibits coordinator Amber Adeline said. “In Billy’s work, the serigraphy is so textured and layered, but it has that cool younger feeling of silk-screening.”
The serigraphs are, truly, larger than life. The viewer has the experience of being in the room with the people portrayed rather than just looking at pictures of subjects on the wall. The art “envelops” you.
This exhibit strays from the standard idea of Western art and what is normally shown in Elko during the gathering because of its modern, comic- book style.
“The theme this year is all around, and we really wanted to show the community something different,” said Lauren Roovaart, museum director. “My goal is to get a lot of people in here the night of the reception and get them to take interest in an artist who is graciously coming here for Cowboy Poetry to be with us and share his experience and his art.”
Schenck will be giving a public discussion on his process during the earlier part of the reception.
Schenck’s work is on the main floor in the Halleck Bar Gallery. Local artist Myles Crouch is showing upstairs in the Barrick Gallery.
Crouch takes a traditional Native American art form and gives it a new twist. He paints mainly on old ledgers. Crouch will also talk about his style and the message he is portraying.
“I am very excited about Myles Crouch,” Adeline said. “I think he is a very up and coming contemporary ledger artist. His colors and the feel are a complement to Billy’s work. It speaks for itself. I feel like he drops in some neat history about Nevada. He uses some Nevada maps.”
The original art form was composed on buffalo hides, but over time Native Americans began to tell their stories on other surfaces, including old ledgers.
To top things off, Adeline and registrar Robin Nunez curated an exhibit from older Western items hidden away in collections. Some of the items include beautiful, beaded leather gloves, moccasins and cowboy regalia.
“We want people to see what local things we have,” Roovaart said. “In the Halleck Bar Gallery, there are saddles from the collections.”
“It’s Western gear that has been collected throughout the early 1800s all the way up to the mid-1900s,” Adeline said. There is an incredible bag that [was owned] by the first Indian agent in Owyhee. He had it since 1877. Some of the designs in it are emblematic of a Plains tribe. It could have been traded or given as a gift.”
