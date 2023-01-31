Featured poets & musicians

Poets
Floyd Beard, Kim, CO
Straw Berry, Washita County, OK
Doris Daley, Black Diamond, AB, Canada
Maria Lisa Eastman, Hyattville, WY
Patricia Frolander, Sundance, WY
Dick Gibford, New Cuyama, CA
DW Groethe, Bainville, MT
Dakota Holdaway, Mona, UT
Yvonne Hollenbeck, Clearfield, SD
Chris Isaacs, Eagar, AZ
Bill Lowman, Sentinel Butte, ND
Annie Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, OR
Deanna Dickinson McCall, Piñon, NM
Waddie Mitchell, Twin Bridges, NV
Jonathan Odermann, Medora, ND
Henry Real Bird, Garryowen, MT
Jake Riley, Riverdale, NE
Tom Sharpe, Loma, CO
R.P. Smith, Broken Bow, NE
Musicians
Mike Beck & Flapjack, Manhattan, MT
Dale Burson, Channing, TX
Margo Cilker, Goldendale, WA
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Marshall, CA
Juni Fisher, Strathmore, CA
Pipp Gillette, Crockett, TX
Wylie Gustafson, Conrad, MT
Kristyn Harris, Burleson, TX
Andy Hedges, Lubbock, TX
Hot Club of Cowtown, Austin, TX
Ismay, Petaluma, CA
Corb Lund, Southern AB, Canada
Lara Manzanares, Tierra Amarilla, NM
Carin Mari, Buena Vista, CO
Marley’s Ghost, The West Coast
The Munsick Boys, Dayton, WY
Michael Martin Murphey & the Rio Grande Band, Walden, CO
Sam Platts & the Plainsmen, Silver Star, MT
The Quebe Sisters, Dallas, TX
Brigid & Johnny Reedy, Whitehall, MT
Matt Robertson, Prescott, AZ
Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong, Paradise, CA
Dave Stamey, Orange Cove, CA
Red Steagall & the Boys in the Bunkhouse, Fort Worth, TX
Gail Steiger, Prescott, AZ
Jessie Veeder, Watford City, ND,
Denise Withnell & Keri Lynn Zwicker, North Saanichton, BC, Canada